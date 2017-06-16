KBR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving KBR, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased KBR, Inc. ("KBR") (NYSE: KBR) securities between February 26, 2016 and April 27, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/kbr-inc?wire=1.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's United Kingdom ("UK") subsidiaries had violated applicable bribery and corruption laws; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, KBR's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in KBR you have until July 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

