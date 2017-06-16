EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Sunrun Inc. Investors and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017 - RUN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sunrun Inc. ("Sunrun") (NASDAQ: RUN) between September 10, 2015 and May 2, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Sanogo v. Sunrun, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:17-cv-02865) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/sunrun-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sunrun failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for the Company's home-solar energy system; (ii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and (iii) as a result, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is investigating whether Sunrun "adequately disclosed how many customers have canceled contracts after signing up for a home solar-energy system." The report stated that the SEC "recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations."

If you suffered a loss in Sunrun you have until July 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

