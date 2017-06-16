

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a significant increase. The market climbed in early trade and settled into a sideways patter in the afternoon. The strong performance from index heavyweight Nestlé provided a boost to the overall market.



Investors were encouraged by the news that Greece's creditors reached an agreement to release the next tranche of funds to Athens. Meanwhile, the crisis in the White House and the disappointing U.S. housing start data had little impact on the market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.25 percent Friday and finished at 8,963.29. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 1.3 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.18 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.28 percent.



Investors were focused on the successful debut of Idorsia at the end of the trading week. The stock ended its first trading day with an increase of more than 36 percent.



Index heavyweight Nestlé jumped 3.0 percent Friday. The food giant said that it was considering a sale of its U.S. confectionery business.



Lonza and Sika finished higher by 2.2 percent each and Geberit gained 2.0 percent. Lindt & Sprüngli, Partners Group and Schindler all increased by just under 2 percent.



Swisscom climbed 2.1 percent after Jefferies raised its price target on the stock.



LafargeHolcim advanced 1.0 percent after S&P upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'



Richemont increased 0.6 percent and Swatch added 0.3 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis was one of the few losers Friday, with a decrease of 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX