NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- PCG Advisory Group (PCG), a leading investor relations and integrated communications agency, today announced its sponsorship of the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Conference held on June 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York, New York.

PCG's CEO and Founder, Jeff Ramson, appeared on an industry panel discussion for all conference attendees, titled: "Regulation A+: Two Years After the Creation of the "The Mini IPO." The panel, held at 9:30 AM, June 16, 2017, featured Jeff and a team of industry experts, sharing their thoughts on how this significant change in capital raising has been utilized by the marketplace and was limited to conference participants.

Jeff Ramson states, "I am pleased to once again sponsor the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Conference and participate in this noteworthy panel discussion. My contribution to the discussion was certainly enhanced given PCG's client and conference participant, Myomo Inc.'s recent IPO, as the first Regulation A+ issuer to list on the New York Stock Exchange MKT. I much appreciated taking part in the panel with industry leaders and sharing ideas on how companies can benefit from Regulation A+, which is a consequential change to federal securities law."

About Myomo:

About the Marcum MicroCap Conference

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is dedicated to providing a forum where publicly traded companies under $500 million in market capitalization can network with the investment community. The conference features presentations by CEOs and CFOs from six principal industry sectors and provides investors with the opportunity to meet with management of these companies on a one-on-one basis. Industry sectors include Technology, Media & Internet; Software & Business Services; Life Science & Healthcare; Retail & Consumer Products; Energy & Natural Resources; and Industrials. The conference additionally includes a full agenda of panel discussions on issues of strategic importance to small cap issuers and investors, moderated by industry leaders.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference attracts fund managers and high net worth investors focusing on small cap equities. Over 2,000 participants from all segments of the microcap market attend each year, including senior management, finance and legal executives, venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, buy- and sell-side analysts, and service providers to the microcap marketplace.

