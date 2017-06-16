Pulse Evolution Corp.: Pulse Evolution Announces Shareholder Webcast Call to Discuss Financial Highlights and Updates on Key Initiatives

JUPITER, FL and SAN RAFAEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / Pulse Evolution Corporation (the "Company" or "Pulse Evolution") (OTC PINK: PLFX), a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans, today announced that the Company will host a shareholder webcast call on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 11:00am ET, hosted by John Textor, Pulse Evolution's Executive Chairman, who intends to discuss the following topics:

- Financial Highlights: The Company will discuss the unaudited financial highlights of fiscal 2016, ended June 30, 2016, and the first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2017, including an important 'first revenue' milestone achieved in the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Please see note below regarding unaudited financial information.

Such revenues represent the first revenues realized by the Company, since its marketing launch of Virtual Michael Jackson at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. While the Company's revenue model remains inconsistent, the 2nd fiscal quarter revenues represent an important milestone in the transformation of the Company from a technology development model to a rights exploitation and producer model. The Company will discuss in detail its plan to continue this transformation, while reporting on projects in development through Pulse Evolution's previously announced strategic entertainment partnerships.

- Project Update and Revenue Outlook: Management will report on projects and shows in development through Pulse Evolution's previously announced strategic entertainment partnerships, including a discussion of celebrity estate relationships, as well as non-theatrical projects in development.

- Management and Leadership Initiatives: The Company has been active in the recruitment of senior leadership candidates and prospective board members to strengthen our team in advance of key projects and corporate initiatives, including having been involved in negotiations with members of our Advisory Board to assume greater leadership roles in the Company and in connection with specific productions. The Company will provide a comprehensive update of this process and the expected timing of the addition of key hires.

- Business Model: The Company will discuss plans to become more efficient in its use of human capital and financial capital in its pursuit of the highest and best uses of its proprietary technology and its technical and creative know-how. This represents a change in strategy from the direct development of specific entertainment projects, which take significant time and expense to plan and launch, to the accumulation of rights contracts, made possible by the Company's technology leadership, which have the potential to produce more consistent revenues in the near-term and more value in the long-term.

- Strategic Review of Up-listing Alternatives: The Company will discuss its ongoing review of stock listing alternatives and report its priority intention to pursue an up-listing via the United States exchange markets, while still evaluating international opportunities.

- Capital Resources & Funding Strategy: The Company intends to review past methods of raising capital, as well as strategies going forward. The Company is currently reviewing several offers, that are either strategic in nature or that relate to specific productions. The shareholder call will include a discussion of these options.

Shareholder Webcast Call Details - Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 11:00am ET:

Webcast Link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/15925

Archived replay will be available for two weeks following the call.

About Pulse Evolution Corporation:

Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC PINK: PLFX) is a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans, computer-generated assets that appear to be human and perform in holographic live shows, virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence applications. The Company's founders are widely credited as the pioneers of the new industry of Holographic Entertainment, responsible for the 2012 appearance of Virtual Tupac Shakur at the Coachella Valley Music Festival and the 2014 performance of Virtual Michael Jackson at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, the latter generating more than 50 million television and YouTube views and 98 billion Internet impressions worldwide.

The Company sees digital humans emerging as ubiquitous in society, culture, and industry. We expect that they will not only perform for audiences on stage or in film, but they will also represent individual consumers as digital likeness avatars, in realistic and fantasy form, appearing and interacting on the consumer's behalf in electronic and mobile communication, social media, video game, virtual reality and augmented reality. The Company's long-term goal is to see its digital humans become the 'face' of artificial intelligence, to provide a human form to interactive artificially intelligent computer beings.

Pulse Evolution is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, with production offices and digital studios in Los Angeles and Marin County, California. Please visit: www.pulse.co.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the timing and potential success of new projects, productions, product releases, future operating results, and the Company's leadership in the digital production, virtual reality and augmented reality industry. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should," and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the Company's filings, including Annual and Quarterly reports, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change significantly. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Financial Information: The unaudited financial information set forth above, or that which may be discussed on the Shareholder Call, is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications. Adjustments and modifications to such information may be identified in the future, especially during the course of future audit work, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

