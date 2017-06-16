X EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving United States Steel Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors who purchased United States Steel Corporation ("United States Steel") (NYSE: X) securities between November 1, 2016 and April 25, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while the Company was implementing its Carnegie Way program, it was focused on cutting costs and was not making investments necessary to position U.S. Steel so that it could respond to improved market conditions; (2) Defendants' failure to invest in improving capital assets during the industry downturn, in order to report apparent financial improvements, meant that U.S. Steel had higher production costs than its competitors, even in the face of improved pricing, which would negatively impact its financial results; (3) Defendants were forestalling expensive capital equipment upgrades in order to boost the Company's short-term financial results at the expense of long-term financial performance, leaving U.S. Steel in need of accelerated, costly equipment upgrades that would leave the Company years away from generating improved financial performance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's outlook and expected financial performance were false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis when made.

If you suffered a loss in United States Steel you have until July 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

