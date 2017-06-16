Clarendelle: Patrician Refinement Defines Bordeaux's First Family of Super Premium Wines

PARIS, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To discover the full release click here: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524398/Clarendelle.pdf

The Clarendelle family of wines is growing, while maintaining its promise of a unique expertise in fine winemaking and blending, overseen by the Haut-Brion team of oenologists.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524397/Clarendelle_Logo.jpg )



2 new "appellation" wines for Clarendelle rouge:

Clarendelle Saint-Emilion 2014

The wine has a brilliant, intense red colour. The nose is redolent, revealing blackcurrant and beautiful floral aromas.

These ripe fruity flavours mark the palate, while also revealing peppery and spicy notes. This first vintage of Clarendelle Saint-Emilion is altogether well-balanced and elegant.

JAMESSUCKLING.COM

91pts

Clarendelle Médoc 2014

The colour is quite deep and the wine has a concentrated bouquet with hints of blackcurrant and blackberry. This fruity freshness is also found on the palate, along with oaky nuances. Both balanced and powerful, a great first vintage for Clarendelle Medoc.

JAMESSUCKLING.COM

92pts

As their siblings, these wines are aged in our cellars and sold only when we feel they entirely express their qualities and can be fully appreciated. They will nonetheless still benefit from further maturing and cellaring.

A new bottle for Clarendelle Blanc 2016

Resplendent in its new clear bottle, our Clarendelle Blanc now reveals its light golden hues while adorning its label with the same colour code as its big brother, Chateau Haut-Brion Blanc. The discreet silver engraving and pure aesthetic of the label project the very elegance and precision that define this unique wine.

A pale crystal-clear colour, a superb bouquet that displays beautiful freshness, a blend both mineral and full-bodied: a delightfully mineral and fruity wine!

JAMESSUCKLING.COM

90pts

Clarendelle Rosé unveils its new, lighter side!

With a beautiful pale pink colour, the wine is suave and concentrated, while remaining tremendously fresh. Come and discover the elegant taste of summer at Vinexpo.

The Global Masters - The Drinks Business - Silver - Rosé 2017

Clarendelle, inspired by Haut-Brion: Equilibre, Elégance, Complexité.

Vinexpo Bordeaux 2017

Clarence Dillon Wines - Stand DE 207 - Hall 1

http://www.clarendelle.com