Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global aerospace and defense industry. Technavio's aerospace and defense domain provides industry analysis for stakeholders in government institutions, airport authorities, OEMs of aircraft and aircraft components, defense contractors, and R&D centers and institutes.

Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2017-2021

Connectivity in flights has emerged as one of the key drivers for an airline's day-to-day operations. In-flight connectivity provides the operator with an opportunity to enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The global in-flight entertainment (IFE) market is highly competitive with the presence of many prominent players competing for market share in terms of technological innovation, satellite bandwidth capacity, and cost.

is highly competitive with the presence of many prominent players competing for market share in terms of technological innovation, satellite bandwidth capacity, and cost. Companies such as GEE have succeeded in catering to the growing demand from the connectivity segment. To survive in the intense competitive environment, vendors are required to make their products distinguishable and offer their services through clear and unique value proposition.

Global Satellite Enabled IoT Market 2017-2021

The global satellite-enabled IoT market projects a promising medium for data transfer i.e., via radio waves or electromagnetic waves. As this medium of communication does not require a continuous physical entity to transmit data signals, the chances for physical damage is minimal.

projects a promising medium for data transfer i.e., via radio waves or electromagnetic waves. As this medium of communication does not require a continuous physical entity to transmit data signals, the chances for physical damage is minimal. The global satellite-enabled IoT market has a limited number of multinational and regional suppliers that offer heterogeneous products and services.

The market is expected to see substantial growth during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing dependence on the Internet and the growing market for connected devices or IoT.

Global SONAR System Market 2017-2021

This upcoming research report on the global SONAR system market offers insights into the key trends and emerging drivers influencing the growth of the aerospace and defense industry.

offers insights into the key trends and emerging drivers influencing the growth of the aerospace and defense industry. This upcoming market research report on the SONAR system market also covers vendors like Ultra Electronics, Kongsberg Maritime, L 3 Ocean Systems, Raytheon, Thales Group, Aselsan, and Klein Marine Systems.

The upcoming industry research report on the SONAR system market also categorizes the key drivers, major trends, as well as the restraints that the defense sector currently experiences.

