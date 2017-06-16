Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global industrial automation industry. The automation industry has extended significantly in recent years because of technologies like programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and distributed control systems (DCSs).

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market 2017-2021

Feeder automation is a part of the distribution automation system, which remotely monitors the distribution system and its equipment.

The global distribution feeder automation market report identifies key players like General Electric Company (GE), ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Siemens, Beckwith Electric, G&W Electric, S&C Electric Company, MOXA, Advanced Control Systems, Eaton Corporation.

The global distribution feeder automation market report includes an analysis of market intelligence parameters such as technological advancements, competitive landscape, and industrial demand-supply gaps.

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021

The demand for centrifugal pumps is mainly from water and wastewater, oil and gas, and chemical industries. The rapid industrial development in developing countries such as India has also created demand for centrifugal pumps in APAC.

The axial type centrifugal pumps segment is the major end-user in terms of product segmentation, mainly due to the increasing demand from water and wastewater, oil and gas, and power generation industries as it can handle high pressure.

Product developments such as the use of 3D printing for impellers have benefitted vendors in reducing their fabrication cost and improving the efficiency of their products.

Global Professional Cleaning Robots Market 2017-2021

Professional cleaning robots operate in areas where humans cannot reach such as pipes and tubes. This drives the need for cleaning robots to have an alternate power supply and self-charging capability.

Robots used for such applications are constructed in a way that makes them feasible to be used in critical areas that are not possible to be cleaned by humans.

The integration of artificial intelligence enables these professional cleaning robots to have cognitive functions similar to that of humans and is proving to be a revolutionary trend in the industry.

