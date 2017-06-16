Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-16 20:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sole shareholder of OÜ Vettel Saaremere Kala AS (the sole shareholder is AS PRFoods) decided to abolish supervisory board of the company and accordingly the Articles Association was changed and existing supervisory board members were removed from their positions. Regarding the aforementioned Indrek Kasela, Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Margus Rebane are not as of 15.06.2017 supervisory board members of OÜ Vettel.



The purpose of the changes is to make the work of the governing bodies of the corporate group of AS PRFoods more efficient.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee