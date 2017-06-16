WuXi NextCODE to Present at Cowen and Company 2nd Annual FutureHealth Conference

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 16,2017 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi NextCODE, the contract genomics organization providing the global standard platform for genomic data, today announced that its co-founder and chief scientific officer, Jeff Gulcher, MD, PhD, will participate in the keynote lunchtime panel discussion Genetic Testing: Where We Are Today & Where We Are Going at the Cowen and Company FutureHealth Conference being held in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 21.

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, and interpretation and scalable analytics - all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. WuXi NextCODE is a WuXi Group company. Visit us on the web at www.wuxinextcode.com.

