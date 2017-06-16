According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global train loaders market is expected to reach USD 1,285.98 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 6%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005623/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global train loaders market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Train Loaders Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Developments in the railroad logistics market are expected to encourage the global train loaders market to grow steadily during the forecast period. Besides the influence of railroad logistics, there are many other factors, such as the production of coal, iron ore, non-metallic minerals, fertilizers, wood chips, and others that have an impact on the growth of the global train loaders market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's transportation and logistics research analysts categorize the global train loaders market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Coal sector

Non-metallic mineral sector

Iron ore sector

Others

The top three end-user segments for the global train loaders market are discussed below:

Coal sector

The demand for coal remains same in all power plants and the metal industry despite its higher prices. The procurement of coal is an important function for those industries that are highly dependent on coal as its raw material. Irrespective of the price, coal must be procured to ensure the value chain is stable for the coal-based industries.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead logistics research analyst from Technavio, "The increase in price is also mitigated by passing the cost to end-users and having a long-term procurement contract with the supplier. This shows the demand for coal will remain constant until the coal production stops completely. Thus, the demand for coal influences the global train loaders market in the coming years.

Non-metallic mineral sector

"Non-metallic mineral sector is completely dependent upon the growth in the construction sector. The growth in the construction sector is booming, mainly in emerging markets such as APAC and EMEA. This will augment the consumption of sand, stone, cement, and gravel, which, in turn, will increase the demand for train loaders because efficient loaders are required for the reduction in wastage and transportation cost," says Sharan.

Iron-ore sector

The growth of the manufacturing industries in emerging markets such as India, Russia, South America, Brazil, and Ukraine will influence the growth of the global train loaders market. The major iron ore producing countries such as China, Australia, Brazil, India, and Russia will also demand train loaders.

The decrease in iron ore price is the major driver for the growth of the global train loaders market in this segment. The price of iron ore declined around 55% from 2011 to 2015. The main reason behind the decrease in the price is due to the over production and supply of iron ore production companies in China like BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, and others.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

FLSmidth

Schenck Process

ThyssenKrupp

PEBCO

FAM Förderanlagen Magdeburg

Browse Related Reports:

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Tire Logistics Market 2017-2021

Rolling Stock Market in North America 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like packagingwarehouse and storage, and tags and labels. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005623/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com