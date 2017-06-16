

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose slightly Friday but stayed near yesterday's 3-week low in the wake of Wednesday's interest rate hike.



August gold rose $1.90, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,256.50 an ounce. Prices were down 1.2% for the week.



New residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a steep drop in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said housing starts slumped by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.092 million in May from the revised April estimate of 1.156 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX