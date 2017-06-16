Stock.Report: These Stocks Could Benefit Big from Electric Vehicle/ Lithium Boom

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / According to a report published recently coming from the International Energy Agency, 2016 was a banner year for electric vehicle sales. In fact, more than 750,000 EVs were sold worldwide last year, versus the 547,220 sold in 2015.

Although more than 2 million EVs now coast across roads all over the world, they still make up less than 1% (0.2%) of the total share of light-duty passenger vehicles around the world. Some speculate that there could be increased growth ahead and with that, opportunity for demand to fuel new supply. Experts like Joe Lowry anticipate demand for lithium to nearly triple by 2025.

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (LRTTF) recently announced its focus on one of the more prolific regions for lithium, South America. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium brine deposits. In a follow up to its previous announcement of a definitive agreement, the company announced on Thursday that it has formally closed a mineral option and joint venture agreement with Millennial Lithium Corp. of Vancouver, BC. This location spans 15,857 Hectares (approx.39,000 acres) and Liberty has an option to acquire up to an 80% undivided beneficial right, title and interest to the property.

The company also holds interests in the Paradox North property with 233 placer claims covering 4,480 acres located in the Paradox Basin in Grand County, Utah, as well as an option to earn an 80% interest in the Pocitos West project covering 15,857 hectares located in Salta Province, Argentina. Our Full Report on (LRTTF) Can Be Found Here

Furthermore, according to their releases on SEDAR the company is in the process of raising $4.2 million in a private placement.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), among other things, has been growing its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market. The company's ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to quickly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, according to the company, while supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world

On June 15, 2017 Plug Power was named to the Top Green Providers list for 2017 by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power stated, "Plug Power customers have set an example for how green solutions can be adopted in a way that increases performance, revenue, and profitability for the business… Our solutions are truly making a difference in how food and beverages are moved around the world, and we're proud to have made the Top Green Providers List for 2017."

