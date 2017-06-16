Highly engineered interconnect and control technologies improve comfort and safety and enhance in-flight entertainment and connectivity

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) today announced it will display its comprehensive cabin and aircraft interior solutions portfolio at the 2017 International Paris Air Show, June 19-22. The company will highlight its broad range of solutions at Stand A98 in Hall 3 at the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

ITT's highly engineered solutions enhance every aspect of the passenger flying experience. The Cannon, Aerospace Controls and Enidine brands offer an array of proven technologies and solutions that support customer requirements for quality, performance, reliability and safety.

"ITT's interconnect and control solutions surround passengers with a broad range of proven and reliable aircraft cabin solutions," said Steve Kim, vice president and general manager of ITT's A&D controls business. "Our technologies feature smaller, lighter and faster solutions all engineered to operate reliably and efficiently, enabling a safe, comfortable and entertaining passenger experience. We look forward to showcasing these solutions at the Paris Air Show."

ITT's comprehensive portfolio of interconnect, motion, flow and environmental control solutions are designed to increase flight safety and operations and enhance the in-flight experience. At the Paris Air Show, ITT will showcase its specialized products, including:

Aircraft Temperature and Air Distribution Solutions ITT Aerospace Controls' temperature control products include air and floor heaters designed to heat specific areas of the aircraft (such as crew rests, cockpit and galleys) to ensure localized temperature control and comfort and low pressure composite and elastomeric ducting for air distribution throughout the aircraft.

Air Distribution Solutions ITT Aerospace Controls' temperature control products include air and floor heaters designed to heat specific areas of the aircraft (such as crew rests, cockpit and galleys) to ensure localized temperature control and comfort and low pressure composite and elastomeric ducting for air distribution throughout the aircraft. Connections for Cabin Systems ITT Cannon's new MKJ Clip Lock miniature circular connector offers a smaller, lightweight and more cost-effective interconnect solution for commercial avionics and cabin system applications. This ruggedized connector has a proven snap-on positive lock dimension that is easy to install, decreases installation time and offers high performance in a smaller, robust design package. In addition, the composite 38999 connectors provide flexible solutions for power, signal and data transmission for aircraft interior applications.

In-Flight Entertainment Data Transfer ITT Cannon offers a comprehensive portfolio of interconnect solutions that are lightweight and reliable, connecting commercial aviation with high-speed data, video and signal transmission. The Cannon ARINC 801 Fiber Optic portfolio is a full end-to-end fiber optic solution featuring connectors, termini and cable harnesses that is designed to operate at data transmission speeds of 10 Gb/S or higher, even in the harshest environments.

Interior Noise Control Solutions ITT Enidine engineers the latest innovations in cabin noise control products with attenuation offerings for cabin interior side panels, floor panels, stow bin and auxiliary equipment designed to reduce noise at specific frequencies while maintaining lightweight characteristics.

Load-Sensing Stowbin Control Solutions ITT Enidine's load-sensing lift assist rate controls require less than 25 pounds of hand force to close a fully loaded stowage bin, and allow for easier passenger access to baggage. They provide lift assist, anti-slamming control and smooth deployment for passengers and crew, while compensating for bins loaded up to 100 pounds.

Seat Recline Technology ITT Enidine's UltraLoc products provide a new standard in seat recline technology. With superior tensile load capacity and availability in variable or fixed positions, these seat locks provide versatile and dependable performance.

ITT Cannon, Aerospace Controls and Enidine representatives will be available for meetings at Stand A98 in Hall 3 throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.ittcannon.com, www.ittaerospace.com and www.enidine-aviation.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2016 revenues of $2.4 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Cannon, Enidine, Compact, Veam, Aerospace Controls and BIW Connector Systems, the business serves customers in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, energy, automation, transportation and industrial markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005664/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Jason Moss, +1 914-641-2030

jason.moss@itt.com

or

Media

Laurent Lawrence, +1 914-304-1809

laurent.lawrence@itt.com

or

Trade Media

Michelle Spinnler, +1 585-246-0251

mspinnler@robertscomm.com