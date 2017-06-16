Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2017) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (OTC Pink: WMRSF) (FSE: 08W1) announces that it has closed the second and final tranche of a private placement, raising gross proceeds of $464,400. The Company issued 3,870,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit, and concludes the closing for a total of 12,020,000 units announced on May 3, 2017 in the amount of 12,000,000 units.

Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16 per share for a period of 5 years from closing.

Finders' fees were paid in connection with the placement in the amount of $42,000.

About Westminster:

Managed by an experienced team, Westminster is focused on exploring and developing prospects on a land package of approximately 17,854 hectares of continuous mineral concessions in Sonora, Mexico. The Company's focus has been to assemble and explore unique and newly-discovered targets including (a) the Guayacan partially unroofed epithermal and copper-gold porphyry system, and (b) the Sierra Hydrothermal diatreme breccia tertiary rhyolite hosted structure. Systematic exploration of the Company's new mineral district is ongoing in this region of Sonora with well-developed infrastructure, favorable permitting, and a strong mining history and community support.

For further information regarding Westminster Resources Ltd., please contact Bill Conlin at 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

