BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A)(NYSE: BAM)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: BAMA) today announced that at the company's annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today in Toronto, approximately 97% of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") voted in favour of an advisory vote approving the company's approach to executive compensation.

In addition, at the meeting all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- M. Elyse Allan 653,911,905 99.46 3,545,419 0.54 Angela F. Braly 652,105,340 99.19 5,351,984 0.81 Murilo Ferreira 656,721,152 99.89 736,172 0.11 Frank J. McKenna 651,210,292 99.05 6,247,032 0.95 Rafael Miranda 652,456,012 99.24 5,001,312 0.76 Youssef A. Nasr 655,136,799 99.65 2,320,525 0.35 Seek Ngee Huat 654,285,566 99.52 3,171,758 0.48 Diana L. Taylor 652,376,734 99.23 5,080,590 0.77 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, J. Bruce Flatt, Robert J. Harding, Maureen Kempston Darkes, David W. Kerr and Lord O'Donnell.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

