NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- White Fox Ventures, Inc., a public corporation in the US (OTC PINK: AWAW), has announced the establishment of its Fintech research laboratory on June 12, 2017 to study the utility value of IoT and AI, the spread of virtual currency and its service providing business.

The aim of the research institute is to create a new business value, where focus is placed on the services it provides and its users instead of the development of the product itself in the midst of the changes IoT and digitalization bring to the structure of the world industry.

From the above perspective, we have an advantage in terms of expertise, and we believe that our data collection and analysis task, and a strong partnership with the development team will set us apart from other businesses.

WFV is developing a next-generation "smartBank" service developed by smart contract technology employed on blockchain, which is centered around our Ethereum-based cryptocurrency "KeY' Token." At the same time, we aim to achieve a smart society with transparency and openness available for everyone, by changing the old system in the current banking and credit system, financing business and so on.

This investment academy business is currently operated by WFV. It's a new and independent business and it is not the issuer of virtual currency or cryptocurrency for WFV.

DISCLAIMER -- Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's ("AWAW") financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "hopefully," "attempt," "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. For further information regarding these and other risks related to AWAW business, investors should consult AWAW's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://www.sec.gov.

White Fox Ventures

For Japanese Investors:

Mr. Takehiro Abe

Chief Operating Officer & CFO

Tel: +81-3-6277-0150

Email: tabe@whitefoxventures.com



