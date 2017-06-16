TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BEW)(OTCQB: BEWFF) (the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into consulting agreements with consulting companies of two executive officers pursuant to which one of the terms is that, in consideration of the consulting companies entering into the consulting agreements, the Company has agreed to issue, in lieu of cash, 250,000 common shares to each consulting company at a deemed issue price of $0.1875 per share for an aggregate amount of $46,875. The consulting companies are owned by Mark Kohler, the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, and Gregory Cameron, the Executive Director of the Company.

The foregoing is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSX VENTURE: BEW)(OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can readily be integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement that in the past.

