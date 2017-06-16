Despite concerns about the potential effect of Brexit on the UK's economy and food and beverage companies, the industry has been thriving, with annual turnover exceeding GBP 95.4 billion. Large vendors dominate the market, and there has been an increase in mergers and acquisitions over the past four years.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005700/en/

BizVibe Announces Their List of the Top 10 Food and Beverage Manufacturers in the UK (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe is home to nearly 20,000 food and beverage companies in the UK Here are the leading vendors in the UK's food and beverage industry, as determined by BizVibe:

Mars In the UK, the company has headquarters in Slough, Berkshire. Mars offers food and beverage products under more than 40 different brands, including Orbit, Skittles, Celebrations, and Snickers. Unilever The company's food and beverage product portfolio includes products under 14 brand names. Unilever recently rejected a GBP 115 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz. Associated British Foods PLC The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Its offerings include hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, bread and baked goods, cereals, and meat products. United Biscuits The company manufactures and distributes biscuits, savory snacks, and chilled and frozen foods under the McVitie's, Jacob's, go ahead!, Carr's, Verkdale, BN, Sultana, Crawford's, and Haansbro brands. Premier Foods PLC The company offers a wide food and bakery products, including bread, cakes, baking products, spreads and preserves, cooking sauces, stocks, gravies, pies, pickles, condiments, and table sauces.

See the entire list of the UK's top food and beverage manufacturers from BizVibe

In addition to food and beverage manufacturers, BizVibe is home to more than 7 million companies. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. If you are on the go, don't forget to download the mobile app

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to over seven million company profiles across 700+ industries. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005700/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com