16.06.2017 | 22:09
ACCESSWIRE

Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces Investigation of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation - BAH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / Safirstein Metcalf LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAH).

On June 15, 2017 after the market closed, Booz Allen disclosed that on June 7, 2017, the Company's subsidiary Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. "was informed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") is conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of the Company's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government."

Following the news of a civil and criminal probe by the DOJ, the price of Booz Allen's shares declined significantly in post-market trading.

If you are an investor in Booz Allen and would like to discuss your rights at no cost, please call 1-800-221-0015, or email info@SafirsteinMetcalf.com.

About Safirstein Metcalf LLP

Safirstein Metcalf LLP focuses its practice on shareholder rights. The law firm also practices in the areas of antitrust and consumer protection. All of the Firm's legal endeavors are rooted in its core mission: provide investor and consumer protection.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Safirstein Metcalf LLP
Peter Safirstein, Esq.
1250 Broadway
27th Floor
New York, NY 10001
1-800-221-0015

SOURCE: Safirstein Metcalf LLP


