Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces Investigation of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation - BAH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / Safirstein Metcalf LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAH).

On June 15, 2017 after the market closed, Booz Allen disclosed that on June 7, 2017, the Company's subsidiary Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. "was informed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") is conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of the Company's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government."

Following the news of a civil and criminal probe by the DOJ, the price of Booz Allen's shares declined significantly in post-market trading.

If you are an investor in Booz Allen and would like to discuss your rights at no cost, please call 1-800-221-0015, or email info@SafirsteinMetcalf.com.

SOURCE: Safirstein Metcalf LLP