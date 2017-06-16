NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Unter dem Eindruck der Amazon-Offerte für die Biosupermarkt-Kette Whole Foods haben am Freitag vor allem die Aktien von Einzelhändlern große Verluste hinnehmen müssen. Der weltgrößte Online-Händler versetzt mit dem geplanten Kauf die gesamte Branche in Aufruhr. Es geht die Furcht vor einer zu großen Marktmacht von Amazon um.

Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones Industrial beendete den Handel mit plus 0,11 Prozent auf 21 384,28 Punkten hauchdünn unter seinem Tageshoch. Er steht damit nur wenige Zähler unter seinem vor zwei Tagen erreichten Rekord von 21 391 Punkte. Auf Wochensicht verbuchte der Dow ein Kursplus von einem guten halben Prozent. Der marktbreite S&P-500-Index rückte am Freitag um 0,03 Prozent auf 2433,15 Punkte vor.

Der technologielastige Auswahlindex Nasdaq 100 verlor hingegen weitere 0,34 Prozent auf 5681,48 Punkte. Damit ist er ein gutes Stück von seinem vor einer Woche markierten Rekordhoch bei 5897 Zählern entfernt. Nach dem Erreichen dieser Bestmarke waren die Technologie-Werte stark unter Druck geraten. Viele Marktteilnehmer halten sie inzwischen für überbewertet. Die Wochenbilanz für den Nasdaq 100 fällt negativ aus: Das Minus beläuft sich auf 1,1 Prozent./ajx/he

ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072

AXC0223 2017-06-16/22:26