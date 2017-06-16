NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Unter dem Eindruck der Amazon-Offerte
Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones Industrial
Der technologielastige Auswahlindex Nasdaq 100
ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072
AXC0223 2017-06-16/22:26
BrancheInternet
AktienmarktNASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Unter dem Eindruck der Amazon-Offerte
Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones Industrial
Der technologielastige Auswahlindex Nasdaq 100
ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072
AXC0223 2017-06-16/22:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|23:09
|As Amazon goes big in brick and mortar, it has tech to fight the monster it created
► Artikel lesen
|23:07
|Flattish day for stocks masks Amazon-for-Whole Foods turmoil
► Artikel lesen
|23:04
|In All The Chatter About Amazon's Grocery Move, These 5 Insights Prevail
► Artikel lesen
|22:58
|No Wonder Amazon Is Looking for Growth, Its $4 Billion Web Services Business Is Being Challenged
► Artikel lesen
|22:57
|Did you buy a tech ETF to cash in on Amazon? Here's some bad news
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMAZON.COM INC
|891,00
|+3,38 %