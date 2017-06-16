Constellation Brands Inc: Schrader Cellars Entrusts Constellation Brands with Highly-Coveted, Critically-Acclaimed Wine Portfolio

VICTOR, N.Y., June 16, 2017 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading premium wine company, announced that it has enhanced its fine wine portfolio with the purchase of Schrader Cellars' iconic wines. The Schrader Cabernet Sauvignon portfolio, sourced from the premier vineyards of Napa Valley, including the famed Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard in Oakville, is the highest-rated American Cabernet Sauvignon portfolio with a total of nineteen 100-point ratings from Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator and jamessuckling.com. The agreement includes vineyard sourcing, current inventories, and eight Schrader Cabernet Sauvignons.

"The journey for Schrader Cellars and Constellation Brands is just beginning," said Schrader's award-winning winemaker Thomas Brown, who will work with the Constellation team and continue to lead all aspects of the winemaking from vineyard to bottle. "With Constellation's expertise and high- quality vineyards, the potential for these wines is endless."

"Knowing Constellation's reputation for valuing quality, integrity and customer focus as much as we do, there was no question in my mind that they are the perfect steward of Schrader wines moving forward," said founder Fred Schrader. "We are impressed by their talented, dedicated team and passionate winemakers. I look forward to working with Constellation to take great care of the wines I've dedicated a significant part of my life cultivating."

The decision to collaborate with Constellation for the future of Schrader's fine wines was facilitated by Carol Schrader and Constellation Brands Chief Operating Officer, Bill Newlands, who have worked together in past wine endeavors.

Founded in 1998, Schrader Cellars' namesake wines, Schrader CCS and Schrader Old Sparky, both sourced from the Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard, were awarded 100 points from Robert Parker, of Wine Advocate for three consecutive vintages and are the only wines in the history of the Wine Spectator blind tasting program to achieve perfect 100-point scores upon release. The portfolio also includes Schrader Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Schrader GIII Beckstoffer Georges III Cabernet Sauvignon, Schrader LPV Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Schrader RBS Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Schrader T6 Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, and Schrader Colesworthy Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon. The superior-quality limited-production wines are sold direct-to-consumer through a mailing list with an exclusive offering available in fine dining establishments. The collection will join Constellation's newly established fine wine organization, TRU Estates and Vineyards - a team specialized in servicing luxury wine consumers and customers.

Constellation's Senior Vice President of Wine and Spirits Production, Sam Glaetzer, who grew up in a multi-generational winemaking family dating back to some of the earliest recorded viticulturists in Australia, admires the contributions the Schraders have made to the world of wine. "The Schraders have created something truly unique and unparalleled in wine," said Glaetzer. "Their unwavering commitment to quality vineyards and winemaking has built a portfolio of world-class wines with an elite and loyal consumer following. We are thrilled to be working with Thomas, Fred and Carol to help cultivate and preserve these incredible fine wines."

Constellation Brands and the Schrader team will continue to work together to deliver the same iconic wines and experience the Schrader consumers know and love today. With Thomas Brown at the winemaking helm, Schrader's standard of excellence in winemaking will remain unchanged, and founders Fred and Carol Schrader will continue to share their passion for the portfolio and their tradition of building exceptional customer relationships.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Schrader Cellars

Fred Schrader began his life as a vintner with one defining goal in mind - to create benchmark Cabernet Sauvignon from the most notable vineyards in the Napa Valley. In the early vintages, Fred sourced grapes from a renowned site in the southern region of the Napa Valley. Then in 2000, a fortuitous barrel tasting brought Fred to the doorsteps of Andy Beckstoffer and he soon began sourcing fruit from the magnificent Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard. It is also the same year that he hired an enthusiastic young winemaker, Thomas Brown.

Today, Schrader Cellars is enduringly committed to the unparalleled quality of the Beckstoffer Vineyards and now sources grapes from the Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard and Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyards, in addition to the legendary Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard. With its historic critical acclaim from famed critics Robert Parker, Wine Advocate, James Laube, Wine Spectator, and James Suckling, Schrader is widely regarded as the preeminent producer of world-class Cabernet Sauvignons in the New World and since its inception has never stopped in its pursuit of greatness.

Schrader_decanter (http://hugin.info/143788/R/2113923/804212.jpg)

Schrader_portfolio (http://hugin.info/143788/R/2113923/804211.jpg)

Constellation Brands logo (http://hugin.info/143788/R/2113923/804213.jpg)



