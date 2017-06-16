UK analyst group Rethink Technology Research has issued a new Report for customers of its Rethink OTT Intelligence service (ROI) entitled "The Opportunity for OTT Video DRMs 2016 to 2021"
The global market for customers which require DRM in the streams is across both TVEverywhere and SVoD and this report focuses both globally where TVE are estimated regular users, and SVoD are paying subscribers.
The report shows that there will be over 300 million more devices will require DRM protection licenses over the next 5 years, over the 307 million that use DRM active today in paid video.
|Total TVE+SVOD
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|North America
|120,370,958
|144,699,296
|162,813,956
|183,781,951
|196,171,734
|211,481,606
|Latin America
|12,149,459
|16,253,952
|20,950,897
|25,396,258
|29,072,036
|33,639,924
|Western Europe
|73,985,644
|89,675,262
|105,009,578
|118,855,944
|131,915,934
|143,777,474
|Eastern and Central Europe
|10,772,075
|13,635,419
|16,395,401
|19,029,892
|21,326,900
|23,453,756
|Asia Pacific
|90,052,233
|112,681,696
|135,163,121
|154,655,081
|171,733,945
|185,944,372
|Total OTT less AVOD
|307,330,369
|376,945,625
|440,332,953
|501,719,126
|550,220,549
|598,297,132
But of the two types of paid TV apps, TV Everywhere is starting from a far smaller base and growing faster than SVoD. TV Everywhere today is a small business, worth just $36 million in DRM license sales globally. But SVoD is where the money is to be made, because today the market is over 3 times this. The two markets together will grow at 14.1% over the next 5 years. TV Everywhere DRM will be biggest in Western Europe, with North America not far behind. In SVoD the two strongest markets are North America, and Asia Pacific, which is expected to provide 43% of the DRM sales by value, across a far higher concentration of subscribers. In Total SVoD subscribers will rise from 238 million today to $56 million by the end of 2021.
This report is aimed at Pay TV operators, pure play OTT Operators, broadcasters, and each of their technology suppliers.
The report mentions the following companies Adobe, Alticast, Amazon, Apple, CastLabs, Cisco, Conax, Cryptography Research, DRM-X, Eros Now, Google, HotStar, Hulu, Inside Secure, Intertrust, iQiyi, Irdeto, Kaltura, LeEco, Microsoft, MobiTV, MovieLabs, Nagra, Netflix, Quickplay Media, Secure Media, TBO, Trustonic, Verimatrix, v.qq, Widevine, Youku Tudou, YuppTV, and numerous pay TV operators from around the world.
This report costs $550. Go here to see purchase options
For more information and consulting enquiries email Peter White at peter@rethinkresearch.biz or go to www.rethinkresearch.biz
About Rethink Technology Research
Rethink is a thought leader in OTT video delivery, Internet of Things and emerging wireless technologies. It offers consulting, advisory services, research papers, forecasts, plus weekly research services; "Wireless Watch" is a major influence among wireless operators and equipment makers; "Faultline Online Reporter," studies disruptive changes in media and Riot, offers weekly analysis of Enterprise, Automotive and Utility based IoT.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005716/en/
Contacts:
Rethink Technology Research
Roz Hilton
+44 (0) 1 962 732 886
roz@rethinkresearch.biz