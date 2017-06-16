UK analyst group Rethink Technology Research has issued a new Report for customers of its Rethink OTT Intelligence service (ROI) entitled "The Opportunity for OTT Video DRMs 2016 to 2021"

The global market for customers which require DRM in the streams is across both TVEverywhere and SVoD and this report focuses both globally where TVE are estimated regular users, and SVoD are paying subscribers.

The report shows that there will be over 300 million more devices will require DRM protection licenses over the next 5 years, over the 307 million that use DRM active today in paid video.

Total TVE+SVOD 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 North America 120,370,958 144,699,296 162,813,956 183,781,951 196,171,734 211,481,606 Latin America 12,149,459 16,253,952 20,950,897 25,396,258 29,072,036 33,639,924 Western Europe 73,985,644 89,675,262 105,009,578 118,855,944 131,915,934 143,777,474 Eastern and Central Europe 10,772,075 13,635,419 16,395,401 19,029,892 21,326,900 23,453,756 Asia Pacific 90,052,233 112,681,696 135,163,121 154,655,081 171,733,945 185,944,372 Total OTT less AVOD 307,330,369 376,945,625 440,332,953 501,719,126 550,220,549 598,297,132

But of the two types of paid TV apps, TV Everywhere is starting from a far smaller base and growing faster than SVoD. TV Everywhere today is a small business, worth just $36 million in DRM license sales globally. But SVoD is where the money is to be made, because today the market is over 3 times this. The two markets together will grow at 14.1% over the next 5 years. TV Everywhere DRM will be biggest in Western Europe, with North America not far behind. In SVoD the two strongest markets are North America, and Asia Pacific, which is expected to provide 43% of the DRM sales by value, across a far higher concentration of subscribers. In Total SVoD subscribers will rise from 238 million today to $56 million by the end of 2021.

This report is aimed at Pay TV operators, pure play OTT Operators, broadcasters, and each of their technology suppliers.

The report mentions the following companies Adobe, Alticast, Amazon, Apple, CastLabs, Cisco, Conax, Cryptography Research, DRM-X, Eros Now, Google, HotStar, Hulu, Inside Secure, Intertrust, iQiyi, Irdeto, Kaltura, LeEco, Microsoft, MobiTV, MovieLabs, Nagra, Netflix, Quickplay Media, Secure Media, TBO, Trustonic, Verimatrix, v.qq, Widevine, Youku Tudou, YuppTV, and numerous pay TV operators from around the world.

