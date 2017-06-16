CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("Olympia") (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 15, 2017, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent Rick Skauge 869,944 99.93% 602 0.07% Craig Skauge 869,744 99.91% 802 0.09% Gerard Janssen 870,144 99.95% 402 0.05% Brian Newman 869,909 99.93% 637 0.07% Diana Wolfe 870,009 99.94% 537 0.06% Tony Lanzl 868,004 99.71% 2,542 0.29% Dennis Nerland 869,869 99.69% 2,677 0.31%

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent 722,843 99.94% 402 0.06%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its wholly- owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc., operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary

Olympia ATM Inc. and provides information technology services to the exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

