sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,668 Euro		-0,015
-0,56 %
WKN: A0ERPH ISIN: CA6445351068 Ticker-Symbol: 32N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,552
2,601
22:46
2,592
2,63
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW GOLD INC
NEW GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW GOLD INC2,668-0,56 %
PARLANE RESOURCE CORP0,07+1,45 %