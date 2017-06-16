VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Further to its news release of May 15, 2017 Parlane Resource Corp. (TSX VENTURE: PPP) ("Parlane") reports that it held its Special Meeting of shareholders today, to vote on the proposed sale of all of Parlane's interest in the Big Bear Property, to New Gold Inc. (TSX: NGD)(NYSE MKT: NGD) ("New Gold") for total cash consideration of C$2.5 million.

Of the shares represented at the meeting, 99.9% voted in favour of the proposed transaction. The Big Bear Property, comprised of 62 mineral claims totaling 27,469.77 hectares, is on the Nechako Plateau, approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. The property is located immediately northwest of New Gold's Blackwater deposit and east of New Gold's Capoose deposit.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

