Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal concrete floor coatings marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 18 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005742/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global concrete floor coatings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global concrete floor coatings market was valued at USD 810 million in 2016. Concrete floor coatings shield concrete floors from physical stress, thermal shocks, and chemical attacks. The high growth prospects of the buildings and construction industry in developing as well as developed regions are projected to increase the growth of the global concrete floor coatings market. North America dominated the global market for concrete floor coatings in 2016 and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional segment of the market during the same period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global concrete floor coatings market is one of the fastest growing markets. It consists of major vendors that are present globally. These vendors operate in a highly competitive market and focus on manufacturing products that comply with the fluctuation of prices for raw materials. The dominant players in the market are BASF, PPG Industries, DSM, RPM International, and The Sherwin-Williams. These major players have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities located, globally.

Hitesh Bhatia, an industry expert at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics, says, "Many vendors in the market are coming up with new technologies and ideas to compete with major global players. Since the different vendors in the global concrete fibers market charge different prices, the competition seems to be high among the vendors in this market. As the market is fragmented, there is a huge opportunity for new vendors to enter the market space."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five concrete floor coatings market vendors

BASF

BASF provides chemicals, plastics, performance and crop protection products, and oil and gas. The company serves diversified industries, including paper, furniture, automotive, and others. The company offers Master Builders Solutions, a global brand of advanced chemical-based solutions for construction. This brand offers a complete range of concrete protection products, anti-carbonation coatings, water repellants, and chemical resistant coatings. Some products offered in concrete protection are MasterProtect, MasterEmaco, MasterInject, and MasterBrace.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a chemical manufacturing company. The company involves in the manufacture and distribution of specialty materials, coatings, and glass products for customers worldwide. It provides paints, protective and decorative coatings, and glass-related solutions for customers in the industrial, construction, consumer products, transportation, and after markets.

DSM

DSM is a life science and material company. The company offers personal care, food and dietary supplements, medical devices, automotive, feed, paints, electrical and electronics, alternative energy life protection, and bio-based materials for various end-markets. It has a worldwide presence, including North America, Central and South America, Africa, Oceania, Europe, and Asia. The company has highly specialized resins that are used as single pack and two component systems with optimal adhesion.

RPM International

RPM International manufactures and markets sealants, high-performance coatings, and specialty chemicals, mainly for improving and maintaining the applications. The company works through its subsidiary for manufacturing performance coatings.

The company provides solutions for industrial and customers products for concrete floor coating. It offers Flowcrete, granite coatings, high-performance epoxy coatings, urethane coatings, and urethane water-based coatings.

The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams is a provider of advanced paint and coating solution. The company specializes in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to industrial, professional, commercial, and retail customers.

The company offers Loxon concrete and masonry coatings and ArmorSeal Tread-Plex water-based acrylic floor coating in the US and neighboring countries.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Sapphire Glass Market 2017-2021

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2017-2021

Global Ceramic Balls Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like specialty chemicalsmetals and minerals, and bio-chemicals and bio-materials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005742/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com