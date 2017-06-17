According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global gel documentation systems market is expected to reach USD 1,596.92 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 7%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005751/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global gel documentation systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Gel Documentation Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global gel documentation systems market is expected to grow at a moderate speed during the forecast period as there is a surge in use of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice along with the shift of the healthcare industry towards automation. Gel documentation systems have advanced as earlier technicians used instant cameras to detect gel bands. This method was prone to contamination, and hence, the accuracy of results was very low. Dynamic range, faster gel exposure, and higher efficiency are some of the crucial factors that helped gel documentation systems replace the traditional approaches.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's research analysts categorize the global gel documentation systems market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Pharma and biotech companies

Academic and research institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Gel documentation systems are utilized in the routine hospital and diagnostic settings for the diagnosis of infectious diseases such as flu, HIV/AIDS, and H1N1 flu. Due to an increasing global prevalence of various diseases, hospitals and diagnostic centers receive large volumes of patient samples every day and hence there is a need for gel documentation systems for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning for patients.

According to Krishna Venkataramani, a lead lab equipment research analyst from Technavio, "Factors such as rising incidences of infectious diseases coupled with persistent product modifications contribute to the demand for gel documentation systems. Also, the enhanced discovery of biomarkers and introduction of novel drugs leading to increased therapeutic drug monitoring will further augment the need for these assays.

Pharma and biotech companies

Gel documentation systems assist in DNA and protein analysis and detection, which can help pharma and biotech companies to develop innovative treatments in new research areas and also help them develop personalized medicine.

"Pharma and biotech companies put a considerable amount of focus on R&D and look for methods for completing their projects in the pipeline in a faster and efficient manner. Product innovations in gel documentation such as high precision cameras, which give out better results than conventional systems can help pharma companies achieve this goal," says Krishna.

Academic and research institutes

Academic and research institutes are increasingly using gel documentation systems as they are the basic instruments, which are used in every process and experiment to understand and develop novel approaches to genetic diagnosis, molecular diagnosis, molecular forensics. multiparametric molecular diagnostics, cancer progression and diagnostics, genomics in infectious diseases, genetic testing and mass spectrometry- based quantitative metabolomics.

Molecular forensics offer a comprehensive coverage of the increasingly important role that molecular analysis plays in forensic science. Variations in DNA sequences results in genetic differences amongst people, which can be applied to investigate and establish facts in criminal, civil, and administrative hearings.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bio-Rad

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Browse Related Reports:

Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA) Market 2017-2021

Global Blotting Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Microplate Readers Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like miscellaneouscategory spend intelligence, and health and wellness. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005751/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com