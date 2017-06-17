Technavio analysts forecast the global portable wheel load scale system marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005759/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global portable wheel load scale system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global portable wheel load scale system marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onapplication (fleet operator and others), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Portable load scale is the preferred device for weighing the vehicle load and determining vehicle load distribution. The high flexibility offered by these systems makes them ideal for fleet operators and regulatory authorities to determine weight limits. The development of efficient weighing systems is pushing the adoption of electronic load scales. The fleet operators prefer portable load scales due to the low cost and flexibility. The US and China account for the highest adoption of CVs. These countries are crucial for the portable wheel load scale system market. Due to the rise in adoption of heavy-duty trucks for transportation and logistics purposes, there will be a high demand for portable wheel load scale systems in India.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio automotive research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global portable wheel load scale system market:

Development of digital load cell technology

Improved vehicle efficiency and safety

Growing popularity of automotive racing in developing economies

Development of digital load cell technology

Accuracy and reliability are crucial for the adoption of portable and onboard wheel load scale systems. Portable wheel load scales give flexibility for load scaling, and the digital systems ensure accurate results. According to the requirements, mechanical and electronic scale systems are supplied by the manufacturers. Fairbank Scales developed the intalogic technology that provides accuracy, reliability, and protection.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The intalogic digital load cell technology converts a weak analog load cell signal to a stronger and more reliable digital interface. The focus on creating reliable and protective scale systems will drive the portable wheel load scale system market in the coming years.

Improved vehicle efficiency and safety

Portable wheel load scale systems allow the optimum weighing of the heavy-duty trucks. Vehicle weight above the prescribed levels is detrimental to the vehicle and pavement. Therefore, the government regulatory bodies are enforcing laws to curb overloading.

"Overloading the vehicles leads to pollution and unsafe driving. Compared with a regular-weight vehicle, the overloaded vehicles emit a higher number of toxic gasses. These vehicles are also prone to accidents as the drivers of these vehicles often lose control. This is hazardous to the driver and other vehicles on the road," adds Siddharth

Growing popularity of automotive racing in developing economies

Automotive racing is primarily concentrated in the US and other developed countries such as Italy, France, Spain, UK, and Japan. However, these racing events are also becoming popular in China, India, and the UAE. An increasing number of OEMs are investing in racing championships in these countries. In India, Reliance Industries and Mahindra Mahindra sponsor teams for international events like F1 and Grand Prix. Mahindra Mahindra invested millions for participating in the Formula E series.

Top vendors:

HAENNI Instruments

Massload Technologies

Walz Scale

HKM-Messtechnik

GEC Scales

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bus HVAC System Market 2017-2021

Global EV Charging Adapter Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Start-stop System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tires and automotive manufacturing. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading-edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005759/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com