According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global emergency alarm and evacuation systems market is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Technavio has published a new report on the global emergency alarm and evacuation systems market from 2017-2021.

This research report titled 'Global Emergency Alarm and Evacuation Systems 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global emergency alarm and evacuation systems market is predicted to grow slowly until 2020 due to lack of awareness among construction companies and developmental phase of wireless protocols such as BACnet to standardize the integration of fire safety systems in building automation. However, high demand can be realized in the future once the wireless protocols are standardized and government regulations will be more stringent. Increasing awareness of fire protection, government regulation, and end-users demand for inclusion of fire safety in existing control systems are driving the market growth.

Technavio's industrial automation research analysts categorize the global emergency alarm and evacuation systems market into the following segments by product. They are:

Fire alarms

Emergency lightnings

Mass notification system

Voice evacuation system

The top three product segments for the global emergency alarm and evacuation systems market are discussed below:

Fire alarms

The industrial sector drives the demand for fire alarms due to mandated government regulations in most developed and developing regions. Advances in technologies such as wireless sensors, human machine interface (HMI) solutions, and advanced detection are also driving the market and pushing for increased adoption.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "EMEA held the highest market share in 2016; however, APAC will emerge as the primary market for fire alarms during the forecast period. Increasing industrial development and new constructions will increase the demand for fire alarms in growing economies.

Emergency lightnings

The deployment of digital addressable lighting interface (DALI), a wireless protocol and software integration for monitoring and testing, will increase the efficiency and use. Increasing commercialization worldwide, especially in APAC will also drive the market during the forecast period. The maturity of emergency lighting in the West will hinder the market growth.

"Emergency lighting is used to spot the paths in buildings during an evacuation in the mishap and reduce the panic. They are widely deployed in the commercial sector, including hotels, airports, medical services, and many more. These lighting must be according to codes and standards as specified by the respective country," says Raghav.

Mass notification systems

Mass notification systems alert about mishap through messages, e-mails, or phone calls to take precautions or evacuate. These systems are automated and provide real-time information about an emergency.

End-user segments, especially the commercial sector, widely use mass notification alert systems. Increased use of Internet of Things and integration of the business system with emergency systems have provided flexibility to deploy mass alert systems on the digital platform. The lack of specified standards for varying structure and probabilities of control system failure at the time of emergency are the challenges for the mass notification systems segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bosch

Hochiki

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Siemens

