VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- One World Minerals Inc. (CSE: OWM)(CSE: OWM.CN)(CNSX: OWM) (the "OWM") has elected not to proceed with the option to purchase a 100% property interest in the CC Claim Group from GeoXplor Corp. as previously announced on June 06, 2017.

The election does not reflect the merits of the CC Claim Group. OWM has elected to focus only on its core business plan which is to explore and develop its main projects being the Rico Litio Lithium property and other potential lithium projects in Mexico as well as its Mogollon high grade Silver and Gold property in New Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Minerals Inc.,

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

