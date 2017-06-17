NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- United Communications Partners (OTC PINK: UCPA) -- We welcome our shareholders to the 2nd Quarter issue of the UCP Newsletter. In it you will find current information as reported by the management of the various companies that fall under our holding company umbrella.

Recently, several shareholders have contacted us asking about a potential upgrade from OTC Pink market to the OTCQB market. At the board's latest meeting it was decided not to upgrade.

As always, the Board thanks you for your continued support of UCP.

Tre Kronor Media Stockholm

A letter from the CEO of Tre Kronor Stockholm:

Dear shareholders:

We can summarize a good start to the year. Media investment levels are lower than budgeted, mainly due to lower investments from one of our top three clients. With less agreements depending on media spend, our revenue is in line with our budget YTD. We have seen positive development in a lot of areas and through hard work and focus on cost control, investing in our staff and working even closer to our most important clients, the rest of the year looks very promising.

Since our last newsletter, we have renewed our agreement with Hi3G and Kindred Group, won the Swedish Football Federation and now have great opportunities to grow that business for the next three years. Jointly, these three clients represent over 300 MSEK (approx. 35 MUSD) in media investments this year.

We will continue to invest in digital competence. Additionally, we have recruited Andrea Molinari as Head of SEM, Christoffer Larsson as Digital Planner, Bianca Franklin as Account Manager and Sara Regnell as Senior Social Media Planner. We have also recruited Jon Söderlind who will join our insight & research department after the summer.

The trends for media investments are shown in the media barometer, presented below:

Note: YTD shows a +4.6% in total investments. The winners so far are TV (+7.6%), OOH (+12.7%), Digital/online (+10.2%) and Cinema (+29.6.%).

We will continue to invest for future growth in both key talents but also in our office, system, tools and technology. Of note, on July 1st, we will expand our offices with +250 sqm to fit more people and to make us ready for the future. We wish you all a fantastic summer.

Best regards,

Håkan Jerner

CEO Tre Kronor Media

TreKronor Media Copenhagen

It has been a good start of 2017 for TKM in Denmark. We are getting more and more referrals both from clients and from media owners. New contracts and clients are Momondo Digital, Unidrain and Capri Sun.

In the end of 2016, we said farewell to our client Casino due to structural changes within the Kindred Group. In sum, results for 2016 ended up on a positive note with the first half of 2017 building on that success.

HowCom/HowCom Evolution - Sweden

The shares of HowCom have been sold off and thus HowCom is no longer a part of UCP.

Local Planet - Sweden

Local Planet, established in May 2016, is continuing to grow in 2017. Local Planet is showing good business progress to date. It is still a small entity relative to Tre Kronor of course, but we look forward to further growth. Even more, the entity has several ongoing discussions with potential new clients.

Local Planet International -- a network of independent agencies

As was detailed in the Financial statements, Tre Kronor Media Stockholm, entered into a Subscription agreement (and a Shareholders agreement) with Local Planet International Limited on April 15, 2016. As a participant in this international media agency network, Tre Kronor Media Stockholm will gain the right to become a shareholder on March 2018.

Local Planet international currently has representation in 58 countries around the globe and more countries are being added in a rapid pace. During the first business year, the group was invited to many pitches and successfully secured several new clients across the network. So far none in the Nordics but we are very enthusiastic about the potential for the future.

If you want to know more about Local planet international - www.localplanetmedia.com

In Sight - Norway

During Q2, we commenced work with Betit Group, a Maltese based company that has distribution in several countries. For this work, we estimate a spending budget of 30MNOK annually for 2017. We are also looking into a new content strategy. This means that we most likely we will be a provider to our customers utilizing Facebook production along with the usage of commercials for our networks. Our ambition is to have two to three projects commencing during Q3/Q4 this year. So stay tuned.

The creation of In Sight Creative is thus on its way. We have entered into a cooperation with a well known advertising person who has directed and produced many of REMA 1000 commercials for TV. Our goal is to attract businesses based on our speed to the market, extensive retail experience and marketing knowledge. Given our pricing model, where we cut out using production companies we become more competitive in pitches.

We have also employed one more advisor within the Social media universe. Ms Mina Kjorum was headhunted from Discovery networks in Norway and she started 12th of June.

