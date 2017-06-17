According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global lupus therapeutic market is expected to reach USD 2,670.03 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 10%.

This research report, titled "Global Lupus Therapeutic Market 2017-2021" provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global lupus therapeutics market is expected to benefit from a strong pipeline of various newer therapeutics, including regenerative therapy. Although GlaxoSmithKline's BENLYSTA is the only drug approved for lupus, the off-label use of various drug therapies as per symptoms is substantiating the market growth. The market is expected to accelerate further due to expected approvals of newer drugs till 2021.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciences research analysts categorize the global lupus therapeutic market into the following segments by drug class. They are:

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant drugs

Antimalarial drugs

BLyS-specific inhibitors

Biologicals

Others

The top three drug class segments for the global lupus therapeutic market are discussed below:

Anti-inflammatory drugs

The anti-inflammatory drugs are widely used for most symptoms of lupus as off-label therapy. These drugs reduce the inflammation responsible for the stiffness and discomfort in the muscle, joints, and other tissues.

According to Abhishek Jain, a lead infectious and rare diseases research analyst from Technavio, "Most of the inflammatory drugs are non-selective in nature. Hence, they block both the enzymes, which affects the functioning of some of the organ systems. This also leads to some side effects. However, the newer selective COX-2 inhibitors such as Celecoxib showed better therapeutics with lesser side effects compared with conventional non-selective COX inhibitors.

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are widely used therapeutics in lupus disorders. Corticosteroids have dual effects of anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant. The anti-inflammatory effects are mediated either by direct binding of receptor complex to responsive elements in the promoter region of genes or by the interaction of complex with transcription factors.

"The immunosuppressant effects are due to depletion of T-cells, induction of apoptosis, inhibition of T-cell growth factors, and impaired release of cells from lymphoid tissues. It also affects B-cell functioning and thus delays immunoglobulin production," says Abhishek.

Immunosuppressant drugs

Immunosuppressant drugs are widely used drugs for lupus disorders. As in lupus disorders, the immune system attacks the body's own tissue and organs due to various triggering factors such as genetic, environmental, or drug-induced factors. Most immunosuppressant drugs work to suppress and downregulate this attack by interfering with the synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

The immunosuppressant medications can control severe lupus activity that affects major organs in the body. This is a choice of treatment in the majority of cases owing to safer toxicity profile in severe SLE condition when compared with corticosteroids.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

MedImmune

Pfizer

