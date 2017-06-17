Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal machine vision camera marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

There has been a rise in the number of start-ups in the global machine vision camera market. This has increased the competition among major vendors and new entrants in terms of product innovation and bundled solutions. Innovation and development of new product lines have paved the way for cost-effective solutions, and are leading to price wars between vendors. The new generation of machine vision systems is different as the systems have an in-built processor, and can work as a standalone system. Therefore, the conventional computer vision is not well suited.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global machine vision camera market has a considerable number of vendors, including Cognex Corporation, Basler, KEYENCE, OMRON, and Teledyne Technologies. The market is greatly influenced by the rapidly changing technology. Hence, vendors are investing heavily in R&D to sustain in the market. M&A is the common strategy adopted by vendors to increase their dominance in the market.

Rahul Somnath Poojary, an industry expert at Technavio for research on automation, says, "Regional vendors have a better reach and network in the growing markets, which can be utilized by global vendors through M&A transactions. Technology innovation in product features and quality will further have an impact on the market share of vendors, as most of them seek new business opportunities

Top five machine vision camera market vendors

Basler

Basler mainly produces digital cameras for the industrial sector and other non-industrial sectors like medical technology, life sciences, retail, traffic management, security and surveillance, logistics, sports, and motion and agriculture.

Basler's vision applications are used for factory automation in industries, such as automotive, robotics, electronics and semiconductors, photovoltaics, food and beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and printing and webbed materials. The other non-industrial automation applications are used for biomedical microscopy, laboratory equipment and automation, ophthalmology, and dentistry.

Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation offers vision systems, software, sensors, and industrial ID readers. Their applications include detecting defects, guiding assembly robots, tracking, sorting, and identifying parts.

Cognex Corporation provides industry-specific identification, and measurement and data verification tools. It also provides insight track and trace software, logistics barcode readers, semiconductor software, real-time monitoring, solar bar code readers, wafer ID readers, tires solutions, airport automatic tag readers, and AlignPlus flat panel display alignment.

KEYENCE

KEYENCE manufactures industrial automation and inspection equipment. The product categories consist of laser markers, machine vision, measuring system, microscopes, static eliminators, and sensors.

Samsung Engineering

OMRON manufactures sensing and control technologies mainly focusing on industrial applications. The company deals with sales of multiple sensors ranging from fiber sensors, photoelectric sensors, displacement sensors, code readers, proximity sensors, rotary encoders, ultrasonic sensors, pressure sensors, to contact sensors.

Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA deals in digital imaging and semiconductors. The company's core business focus is on X-ray imaging, and it uses its large format CMOS of the Xineos family for diagnostic interventions. In May 2016, the company announced the launch of three new line scanners with 2k and 4k resolution GigE Vision model.

