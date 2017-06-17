Bidwise, Inc.: Miami-Based Company Bidwise Wins The 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / Bidwise, a leading e-commerce advertising marketplace, today announced it has been chosen as a Red Herring Top 100 North America award winner. Bidwise's advertising technology has been recognized for excellence in the e-commerce industry.

The Top 100 North America award is given by Red Herring Magazine, which has been selecting the most exciting and promising start-up companies since 1995. Finalists are evaluated individually from a large pool of hundreds of candidates based across North America. Bidwise was selected based on twenty major criteria which includes, among others: the company's addressable market size, its intellectual property, proof of concept, trailing revenues and management's expertise. The list of winners includes some of the best performing and prominent companies of that year. Previous winners include companies; such as, Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG).

"The winners confirm the excellent foresight and strong innovations created by entrepreneurs in North America. By all measures, the remarkable group of companies comprising the Top 100 winners underline the region's constant drive to innovate," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring.

Founded by Simon Vielma, Oscar Mederos, Ariel Rodriguez, and Alla Sheptulia, Bidwise provides a platform that helps e-commerce sites achieve their full revenue potential by monetizing intent traffic from visitors who aren't likely to transact on their sites. The Bidwise system runs on online stores, and shopping-related websites; such as, http://www.superoffers.com.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 company" said Simon Vielma, co-founder and President of Bidwise. "This acknowledgement is a testament to our rapid growth, which helped drive millions of dollars in e-commerce revenue for our partners in 2017, and demonstrates our team's commitment to making Bidwise the leading marketing and monetization platform for online stores."

About Bidwise

Bidwise operates an auction-based advertising marketplace that connects online retailers and shopping publishers. Retailers bid on the product-categories and keywords that will trigger display of their ads across a network of premium shopping publishers, which allows them to acquire new customers at a lower cost. The company believes that shopping publishers provide the highest value to retail advertisers and are currently undervalued in the marketplace. It's publishers' platform helps shopping publishers monetize users' intent while minimizing sales cannibalization. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL. For more information visit: http://www.bidwise.com.

