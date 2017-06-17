MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Protect Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTC: PRTT), a Nevada Corporation, officially announces that it intends to change its name to StartCapital Corporation and modify its business model to a finance company specializing in non equity financing for start-up companies.

Protect Pharmaceutical intends to change its name, business model, and stock symbol. Following shareholder approval, the new name will be StartCapital and, in conjunction with the new name, management intends to request a new stock symbol. The revised business model is designed to provide financing to startup companies in the form of collateralized loans, purchase order financing, inventory, equipment financing, and similar financing. Management anticipates that this business model will work in conjunction with Eight Dragons Company and its "idea to exit" startup ecosystem. While no assurances can be provided as to the final completion of this process, it's anticipated to take place this year or early in the new year.

"We realize that getting timely financing is one of the paramount challenges a startup company founder faces," states Protect President Una Taylor. "Often age of the business, size of the business, lack of revenues, etc. will typically eliminate traditional sources of funding and selling equity is not always the best option. StartCapital intends to introduce new and innovative financing options to those founders fighting to make their dream a reality."

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact Information



Una Taylor

954-292-0033

una@dreamfuventures.com



