Accenture (NYSE: ACN) employees in Toronto today are packing and donating 100,000 hunger-relief meals to Daily Bread Food Bank to relieve an annual reduction in donations that typically occurs after the winter holidays have ended and warmer weather arrives. Accenture is also making a $10,000 cash donation to the food bank.

The donated meals, totaling 15,200 pounds, will be packaged at Accenture's annual Toronto employee meeting at the Enercare Centre downtown. Approximately 550 of Accenture's 1,750 Toronto and Niagara region employees are expected to attend.

"When Accenture people come together as a group, we can achieve great things" said Bill Morris, president and senior managing director at Accenture in Canada. "We are excited to be able to help get this large-scale donation out the door at a critical time for our local food bank. Our aim is to be a force for positive change in the communities in which we live and work, and that means that we will be working hardest when people need us most."

Gail Nyberg, executive director of Daily Bread Food Bank, said, "The summer season is when food and cash donations slow down, but the need in our city doesn't stop. Accenture's hunger-relief packages, together with the company's generous $10,000 gift, will provide a healthy breakfast and dinner to those who need it most this summer."

Package assembly will begin at 1:45 p.m. in the Enercare Center, where Accenture employees will assemble the 100,000 packages simultaneously in teams. Participants will pack breakfast and dinner meal servings into 4,200 boxes, which will be delivered to Daily Bread Food Bank. The packages will be distributed to Daily Bread's member agencies across Toronto throughout the following weeks.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 401,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Accenture plans to hire 1,000 people in Canada this fiscal year. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank is a registered charity (Registered Charity Number: 11888 1549 RR0001) that is fighting hunger in our communities. A distribution hub, Daily Bread provides food and support to almost 200 programs across Toronto. Daily Bread also works towards long-term solutions to hunger, releases the annual Who's Hungry research report, and runs innovative programs to support people on low incomes. Learn more at dailybread.ca.

