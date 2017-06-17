EXCHANGE NOTICE, 17 JUNE 2017 SHARES



VALOE CORPORATION: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES



Reduction of the quantity of company's shares by way of issuing new shares and by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 200 shares of the company shall correspond to one share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The change will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 19 June 2017 presuming that the arrangements have been entered into the trade register on or before 19 June 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 4 744 436



The orderbook VALOE (id 24329) has been flushed on Friday evening 16 June 2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 17.6.2017 OSAKKEET



VALOE OYJ: OSAKKEIDEN LUKUMÄÄRÄN VÄHENTÄMINEN



Valoe Oyj:n osakkeiden lukumäärän vähentäminen uusia osakkeita luovuttaen ja omia osakkeita lunastaen siten, että yhtiön osakkeiden lukumäärän vähentämistä koskevien toimien tultua tehdyiksi kutakin yhtiön nykyistä 200 osaketta vastaa yksi yhtiön osake. Muutos tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 19.6.2017 alkaen edellyttäen, että toimenpide on merkitty kaupparekisteriin viimeistään 19.6.2017.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: VALOE ISIN-koodi: FI0009006951 id: 24329 Osakemäärä: 4 744 436



Tarjoukset on poistettu tarjouskirjasta VALOE (id 24329) perjantai-iltana 16.6.2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260