International Surrealism Now: INTERNATIONAL SURREALISM NOW 2017 MULTIMEDIA POROS MUSEUM

PORTUGAL, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2017 / It's time to discover Portugal with Surrealism Now art exhibition schedule to several monuments in this country. Multimedia POROS Museum it's one of them.

Preparations for the largest World exhibition of contemporary Surrealism art in Europe have begun. Palaces, museums, art spaces. 2017 "International Surrealism Now" includes more than 100th artists from 48th countries and the list keeps growing.



The new edition of Surrealism Now will be at POROS Museum in Condeixa-a-Nova, Portugal at 17th of September 2017.





Visit Portugal as a tourist with Surrealism Now, it's one of the safest places in the world, without terrorism, without violence with weapons every day, no hurricanes and cyclones, good food and wine (vinho tinto), wonderful places and weather, to the sea and mountains, the monuments and city ruins since stone age to Roman empire…Middle age, renaissance, maritime discoveries, from the classic to the modern.



About:



International Surrealism Now is a project by the surrealist painter Santiago Ribeiro, who has dedicated himself to promoting the surrealism of the 21st century, through exhibitions worldwide as Berlin, Moscow, Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Warsaw, Nantes, Paris, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Monte Negro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan and Brazil.



Surrealism now is the union of visionary, surrealist, abstract, fantastic realism art movements.



The "International Surrealism Now" began in 2010 in Coimbra, when Santiago Ribeiro conceived a major exhibition organized by Bissaya Barreto Foundation. This event has been in Conímbriga celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Monographic Museum (second most visited museum in Portugal). The show has also been in Paris with the support of GAPP - Art Gallery Portugal Presente and Liba WS, organized once again by the Bissaya Barreto Foundation and Santiago Ribeiro, and in Madrid with the support of Yamal Din. After that it went to Dallas with the support of the American surrealist artist Shahla Rosa.



Lately it has been presented at the medieval Castle of Paço da Ega, organized by Rede de Bibliotecas and House Mayor of Condeixa-a-Nova and in Aveiro Museum.



At present, the "International Surrealism Now" includes more than 100th artists from 49th countries:



The exhibition consists of a variety of artworks including drawing, painting, photography, digital art and sculpture.

Artists:

Achraf Baznani,Morocco / Agim Meta, Spain / Aissa Mammasse, Algeria / Alvaro Mejias, Venezuela/Ana Araújo, Portugal / Ana Neamu, Romania / Ana Pilar Morales,Spain / Anna Plavinskaya, Russian / US / Andrew Baines, Australia/ Asier Guerrero Rico(Dio), Spain/ Brigid Marlin, UK / Bien Banez, Philippines/ Can Emed, Turkey/ Carlos Sablón, Cuba / Catalin Precup, Romania / Cristian Townsend, Australia/ Conor Walton, Ireland/ Cynthia Tom, China / USA / Dag Samsund, Denmark/ Daila Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania/ Daniel Chiriac, Romania/ Daniel Hanequand,France/ Canada/ Daniele Gori, Italy / Delphine Cencig, France / Dean Fleming, USA / Domen Lo, Slovenia/ Edgar Invoker, Russia / Efrat Cybulkiewicz, Venezuela/ Egill Eibsen, Iceland/ Erik Heyninck, Belgium/ Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy/ Farhad Jafari, Iran/ France Garrido, USA / Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Graça Bordalo Pinheiro, Portugal/ Graszka Paulska, Poland / Gromyko Semper, Philippines/ Gyuri Lohmuller, Romania/ Hector Pineda, Mexico/ Hector Toro, Colombia/ Henrietta Kozica, Sweden/ Hugues Gillet, France/ Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal/ Iwasaki Nagi, Japan/ James Skelton, UK / Jay Garfinkle, USA/ Jay Paul Vonkoffler, American/ Argentine/ Jimah St, Nigeria/ João Duarte, Portugal / Joe MacGown, USA/ Keith Wigdor, USA/ Leo Wijnhoven, Netherlands/ Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba WS, France/ Lubomír Štícha, Republic Czech / Ludgero Rolo, Portugal/ Lv Shang, China / Maciej Hoffman, Poland/ Magi Calhoun, USA / Marnie Pitts, UK / Maria Aristova, Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia/ Martina Hoffman, Germany / Mathias Böhm, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan/ Naiker Roman, Cuba/ Spain/ Nazareno Stanislau, Brazil / Nikolina Petolas, Croatia/ Nipon Jungkina, Thailand/ Octavian Florescu, Canada / Oleg Korolev, Russia/ Olesya Novik, Russia/ Olga Caldas, France/ Olga Spiegel, USA / Oshi Rabin, American/ Israeli / Otto Rapp, Austria/ Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada/ Pedro Diaz Cartes, Chile / Penny Golledge, UK / Philippe Pelletier, France / Ruben Cukier, Argentine/ Israeli / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand/ Sabina Nore, Austria/ Saim Ghazi, Pakistan/ Sampo Kaikkonen, Finland/ Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia/ Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka, Japan/ Shan Zhulan, China/ Sio Shisio, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia/ Snežana Petrovic, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto, Brazil / Steve Smith, USA/ Stuart Griggs, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine/ Tatomir Pitariu, USA/ Ton Haring, Netherlands / Victor Lages, Portugal/ Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam/ Yamal Din, Morocco/ Spain/ Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia/ Zoltan Ducsai, Hungary/ Zoran Velimanovic, Serbia.



48th countries - Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Santiago Ribeiro

santiagoribeiropainting@gmail.com

+351-964485027

http://santiagoribeiropainting.blogspot.pt





SOURCE: International Surrealism Now