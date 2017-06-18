MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/18/17 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that customers are benefiting from the C Series Aircraft Health Management System (AHMS) following the successful entry-into-service (EIS) of the CS100 and CS300 aircraft last year. Now known as the "FlightLink" system, this suite of services leverages the vast amount of data recorded from C Series aircraft, rapidly moving that key data from the air to the ground, and from the ground to the customer. It enhances decision-making on aircraft performance and maintenance, eliminating wait times and allowing for rapid analysis. The system thereby optimizes aircraft availability and lowers maintenance costs.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic) have signed up and have been utilizing the FlightLink system for the management of their CS100 and CS300 aircraft since EIS. Delta Air Lines has signed up for the system to facilitate the management of its ordered CS100 aircraft. Other customers continue to familiarize themselves with the system during briefing and training sessions being conducted by Bombardier as they get closer to their EIS.

"Our FlightLink system for C Series aircraft is specifically designed to optimize aircraft availability and lower maintenance costs throughout the life cycle of the aircraft. With the entry-into-service of SWISS' CS100 and CS300 aircraft, as well as airBaltic's CS300 aircraft, we are now capturing vast amounts of data and supporting our operators in the management of their C Series aircraft from our Customer Services nerve centre in Mirabel, Quebec," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Combined with the C Series aircraft's unmatched performance, economics and environmental credentials, the FlightLink system affords operators with dispatch reliability levels and cost-savings that have not previously been available in this market segment."

"With nine C Series aircraft now in our fleet, we are beginning to see the strong capabilities of the FlightLink system. It's a powerful tool that keeps us informed about the performance of our C Series aircraft," said Gabriele Pedrazzini, Head of Maintenance Operation Control, SWISS.

"Our decision-making regarding the maintenance requirements for our C Series aircraft is easier now that we're fully utilizing the FlightLink system. We expect that this advantage will become even more evident as more C Series aircraft are added to our fleet," said Andris Vaivads, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, airBaltic.

"As we prepare for the entry-into-service of the CS100 aircraft at Delta, our teams are gaining much insight from Bombardier's deployment of the FlightLink system. We look forward to the introduction of the CS100 to our fleet and to the operational advantages that will come with the FlightLink system," said Greg May, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Management and Fleet Strategy, Delta Air Lines.

The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

About the C Series Aircraft FlightLink System

The C Series aircraft FlightLink system is a health management tool that leverages the vast amount of data recorded and transmitted from C Series aircraft. It works by taking data from aircraft during flight, running that data through Bombardier's expert data management system, and transmitting the results directly to the customer. The system allows operators to make intelligent decisions on aircraft performance and maintenance, optimizing aircraft availability and lowering maintenance costs. Customizable for a specific aircraft, or for an entire fleet, the FlightLink system is available to all operators of Bombardier's C Series family of aircraft.

Utilizing an easy-to-use, web-based interface, the FlightLink system reduces manpower requirements relating to data management and analysis, saving airlines time and money. Its real-time monitoring feature allows customers to track their aircraft while they're still flying, providing instant data to teams on the ground and leading to timely, fact-based decisions. The secure FlightLink system provides for the wireless transfer of data from the aircraft to the ground, and its highly customizable data management capabilities allow for automatic data download to all approved users within an organization.

The FlightLink system provides operators with the capability to wirelessly upload data, such as Field Loadable Software and configuration files, directly to an aircraft prior to flight. The system can analyze data based on pre-defined metrics, or be customized to focus on specific analytics chosen by the customer.

