

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus has unveiled an upgraded version of its A380 superjumbo with fuel-saving winglets.



The 4.7-meter extensions, together with other wing refinements, will boost efficiency by as much 4 percent, Airbus said in a statement Sunday, dubbing the upgraded aircraft the 'A380plus.'



Together with a revised cabin layout announced in April that will accommodate 80 more passengers, overall costs per seat should be cut by 13 percent versus the current model.



