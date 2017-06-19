

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 14.5 percent on year after gaining 15.1 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.0 percent after gaining 7.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 43.3 billion yen, down from 481.7 billion yen a month earlier.



Australia will provide May numbers for new motor vehicle sales; in April, sales added 0.3 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will see May data for its services index, as well as Q2 data for the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index. In April, the services index had a score of 52.8, while the Westpac index was at 111.9 in Q1.



