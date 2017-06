LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.4 percent on month in June, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at 316,109 pounds.



That follows the 1.2 percent increase in May.



It also marked the first monthly decline this year, Rightmove said.



On a yearly basis, house prices climbed 1.8 percent after advancing 3.0 percent in the previous month.



