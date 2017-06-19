

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), said it is creating new policies and practices to suppress terrorism-related videos.



Google will increase its use of technology to identify extremist and terrorism-related videos across its sites, which include YouTube, and will boost the number of people who screen for terrorism-related content, Google's General Counsel Kent Walker wrote in an editorial in the Financial Times Sunday.



Kent Walker said the company will also be more aggressive in putting warnings on and limiting the reach of content that, while not officially forbidden, is still inflammatory.



'While we and others have worked for years to identify and remove content that violates our policies, the uncomfortable truth is that we, as an industry, must acknowledge that more needs to be done,' Walker wrote.



