

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 203.367 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 43.3 billion yen following the 481.7 billion yen surplus in April.



Exports were up 14.9 percent on year, shy of expectations for a gain of 16.0 percent following the 7.5 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports climbed an annual 17.8 percent versus expectations for 14.5 percent and up from 15.1 percent a month earlier.



