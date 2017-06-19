

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French President Emmanuel Macron's party has won a clear parliamentary majority, weeks after his own presidential victory.



With nearly all votes counted, his La République en Marche, alongside its MoDem allies, won more than 300 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.



The party was formed just over a year ago, and half of its candidates have little or no political experience.



The result has swept aside all of the mainstream parties and gives the 39-year-old president a strong mandate in parliament to pursue his pro-EU, business-friendly reform plans.



