

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 203.367 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 43.3 billion yen following the 481.1 billion yen surplus in April.



Exports were up 14.9 percent on year to 5.851 trillion yen, shy of expectations for a gain of 16.0 percent following the 7.5 percent gain in the previous month.



Exports to all of Asia were up 16.8 percent on year to 3.234 trillion yen, while exports to China alone advanced an annual 23.9 percent to 1.117 trillion yen.



Exports to the United States climbed 11.6 percent to 1.082 trillion yen, while exports to the European Union spiked 19.8 percent to 692.368 billion yen.



Imports climbed an annual 17.8 percent to 6.054 trillion yen versus expectations for 14.5 percent and up from 15.2 percent a month earlier.



Imports from all of Asia perked 14.4 percent on year to 2.925 trillion yen, while imports from China alone picked up 9.6 percent to 1.429 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States picked up 7.4 percent to 671.300 billion yen, while imports from the European Union advanced 12.5 percent to 732.911 billion yen.



The adjusted trade surplus was 133.8 billion yen, beneath expectations for 345.5 billion yen and down from 157.6 billion yen a month earlier.



