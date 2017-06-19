

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group (BX), the private equity giant, is set to buy controlling stake in The Office Group in £500 million deal, the Sky News reported.



The deal reportedly to announce on Monday and the transaction will value the privately owned landlord of corporate clients such as Facebook and Santander UK.



The timing of the deal will be seen as a sign that global investors remain confident in its prospects, the report stated.



The deal is a vote of confidence for the UK and the City of London, proving global investors remain confident in Britain ahead of Brexit negotiations.



Blackstone could not be reached for comment, while The Office Group declined to comment.



