HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/18/17 -- (ISC)²® ("ISC-squared") today announced the honorees for its 11th annual Asia-Pacific Information Security Leadership Achievements (ISLA®) Program. (ISC)² will recognize 24 honorees and announce six showcased workforce initiatives, as well as a community service star at a gala dinner and ceremony on July 3, 2017 at Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel, Hong Kong. Concurrently, (ISC)2 Security Congress APAC, will be held July 3-4 at the same venue.

The guest of honor, Ir. Allen Yeung, JP, Government Chief Information Officer, Office of Government Chief Information Officer, HKSAR, together with (ISC)2 executives, will celebrate the workforce achievements of top information security professionals from the Asia-Pacific region.

"Across the globe, our cybersecurity challenges are evolving and growing more complex every day," said Clayton Jones, Managing Director - Asia-Pacific of (ISC)². "The ISLA recognitions remind us of the commitment and leadership displayed by so many deserving cybersecurity professionals as they combat today's threats and pave the way to a safe and secure cyber world. Alongside our distinguished guests, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of this year's honorees."

The 2017 honorees are:

Information Security Educator

Dr. Do Young Kim, CCFP-KR, Professor, KwangWoon University (Korea)

Prof. Pauline C. Reich, Founder/Director, Asia-Pacific Cyberlaw, Cybercrime and Internet Security Research Institute, Waseda University School of Law (Japan)

Dr. Hidehiko Tanaka, Life Fellow of IEEE, Professor Emeritus, The University of Tokyo (Japan)

Managerial Professional for Information Security Project(s)

Yoshiyuki Kuwahara, CISSP, Chief of Information Strategy, Hiroshima Prefectural Government (Japan)

Information Security Practitioner

Jae-hwan Baek, ENCE, CCFP, Information Security Specialist, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Republic of Korea (Information Security team) (Korea)

Hoi Kit Martin Chan, Program Director, (ISC)2 Hong Kong Chapter (Hong Kong)

SangMyung Simon Choi, Director, Hauri, Inc. (Korea)

Wei Gu, CISSP, CCSP, CISM, AsiaPacific Information Security Team Leader, Astrazeneca (China)

Po Lun Ho, OSCP, SANS GWAPT, SANS DFIR, Researcher, VXRL (Hong Kong)

Dr. Chih-Hung Hsieh, R&D Manager, CyberTrust Technology Institute, Institute for Information Industry (Taiwan)

Thanongsak Kijronee, Assistant Manager, Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) (Thailand)

Lan-Fen Lin, MBA, ISO27001 LAC, Head, Information Security Department, 104 Corp. (Job Bank) (Taiwan)

Chia-Yi Wang, Section Head, National Center for Cyber Security Technology (Taiwan National Computer Emergency Response, TWNCERT) (Taiwan)

Senior Information Security Professional

Dr. Joongsup Choi, CISO/Head of Information Security Department, NEOWIZ (Korea)

Dr. Ricci S. C. Ieong, CISSP, CCFP-US, CCSP, Principal Consultant, eWalker Consulting (HK) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Kwok Wai Kin Ip, CISSP, CISM, CISA, Manager, Risk Advisory, Deloitte China (Hong Kong)

Dr. Xiapu Luo, Research Assistant Professor, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong),

Dr. Jungchan Na, Managing Director, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (Korea)

Katsuhiko Nakanishi, CISSP, Manager of Public Safety Business Promotion Office, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Promotion Division, NEC Corporation (Japan)

Sarah Taylor, Strategic Management & Quality Manager, CyberSecurity Malaysia (Malaysia)

Sen Ueno, President, Tricorder Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Dr. Yu-Chih Wei, CISSP, CISM, CISA, Researcher, Telecom Laboratories, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Xin Xu, CEO/President, Beijing secPoint Technology Co., Ltd. ( (China)

Daisuke Yogi, CISSP, Senior Manager Business Promotion Department, NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd. (Japan)

The honorees were selected by the 2017 (ISC)² Asia-Pacific ISLA Nomination Review Committee. It is comprised of members of the (ISC)² Asia-Pacific Advisory Council and previous Asia-Pacific ISLA honorees. For details about the members of ISLA 2017 Nomination Review Committee, please visit https://www.isc2.org/asia-pacific-isla-nomination-review-committee/default.aspx.

(ISC)2 Security Congress APAC 2017, will take place July 3-4 at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel in Hong Kong. For more information and to register to attend (ISC)2 Security Congress APAC, please visit apaccongress.isc2.org. For further inquiries, please contact Maggie Yuen, Marketing Manager for (ISC)² Asia-Pacific, at myuen@isc2.org or +852 2850 6957. Members of the press wishing to attend should contact Kitty Chung, Head of Marketing Communications for (ISC)² Asia-Pacific, at kchung@isc2.org.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² ® is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. www.isc2.org

