ICIS Presentations at the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference (APIC) 2017 are Now Available to Access

ICIS, the leading petrochemical market intelligence provider, delivered several key presentations at APIC in Sapporo, Japan last 18-19 May 2017. These presentations have been made available to download.

The consultants at ICIS presented on the past, present and future of the petrochemical industry amid changing trading patterns and economic and political developments on day one of the event. The presentation entitled Accelerated Changes: New Scenarios for Global Refining and Petrochemicals Industries, and the Role of China covers all of the following:

Climate change and pollution concerns - The impact on refining and chemicals industries

Uncertain demand and trade flow patterns

China at a turning point: The impact of economic reforms on Asian and global economies

The presentations of ICIS market experts during the committee meetings of APIC 2017 can also be downloaded.

"Trumped" or not "Trumped"? The Coming US Petrochemical Export Surge

Survival of the Fittest - Are the Non-traditional Olefins and Polyolefins Routes Sustainable in the Low-oil, Low-naphtha Price Environment?

The Road Ahead for Asia's Styrene and Feedstocks

Styrene and Feedstocks Asia Vinyls Market Review and the Revival of China as an Export Player

as an Export Player Gas or Coal-to-olefins (CTO) - Will it Ever Work in the Current Low Oil Price Environment?

Exploring the Intertwining Relationship between Propylene Oxide (PO) and Polyether Polyols

By downloading the presentations listed above, you gain unrivalled access to hot topics, challenges and opportunities faced by market players operating in olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, vinyl and intermediates sectors.

